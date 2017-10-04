WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O T

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity O T

Post a reply
Re: O T
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 5:18 pm
Redscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 662
PopTart wrote:
Site policy is to not derail a thread.
So if it strays away from what was originally posted I try to bring it back.
Continual derailing of threads is a warning/banning offence for the site. I tend not to do that as mostly it isn't intentional.

Political debate I find interesting and I've no problem with it on its own thread.
The problem is when it starts to get abusive I have to stop it, which is a shame.
The 'this used to be a free country' comments are usually posted after someone has posted something offensive.....and unfortunately we are not free to do that on here.

I'll always consìder your point if you think I've been too heavy handed.


Don't normally disagree with your moderations PopTart, But your quote thus: "The problem is when it starts to get abusive I have to stop it, which is a shame" seems a bit off the mark considering only a few months ago Cllr. Peter Box got some of the strongest abuse that I've ever seen on this forum (possibly justifiable), but I didn't witness many attempts to moderate that abuse. Perhaps it was special circumstances.
Re: O T
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:45 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9570
Location: wakefield
Redscat wrote:
Don't normally disagree with your moderations PopTart, But your quote thus: "The problem is when it starts to get abusive I have to stop it, which is a shame" seems a bit off the mark considering only a few months ago Cllr. Peter Box got some of the strongest abuse that I've ever seen on this forum (possibly justifiable), but I didn't witness many attempts to moderate that abuse. Perhaps it was special circumstances.


You are probably correct Redcat.
Unfortunately we don't sit here reading every post as they come so they do get past us.
Box certainly draws a lot of comment and maybe I miss some because I don't particularly care for him either.

It is not appropriate to make libelous comment and those comments should be moderated. And you'd be surprised how many times we've had to remove posts and warn/ban people.
We only post it on the page if it's a regular poster worth helping. Some just need to be removed as they fully intended the libel.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: O T
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:47 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9570
Location: wakefield
Any time you see a post you think is not appropriate you can click the report button and it helps us identify the issue for us.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: O T
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:59 pm
Redscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 662
Thanks for the insight, PopTart!!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, B V Bob, dboy, eastardsley, Egg Banjo, eric35, Google [Bot], huddiepuddies, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, LyndsayGill, MC_Wildcat, PHe, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Redscat, Sandal Cat, Slugger McBatt, Smew, Tharg The Mighty, Upanunder, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 414 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,5173,02476,2744,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM