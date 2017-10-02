bren2k wrote: It is a site policy, or just a mod policy, to stifle political debates? It seems churlish to prevent people having the conversation - what harm can it do?!

Site policy is to not derail a thread.So if it strays away from what was originally posted I try to bring it back.Continual derailing of threads is a warning/banning offence for the site. I tend not to do that as mostly it isn't intentional.Political debate I find interesting and I've no problem with it on its own thread.The problem is when it starts to get abusive I have to stop it, which is a shame.The 'this used to be a free country' comments are usually posted after someone has posted something offensive.....and unfortunately we are not free to do that on here.I'll always consìder your point if you think I've been too heavy handed.