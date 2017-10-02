WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O T

Re: O T
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:12 am
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7056
If posters want a political debate simply start a thread on the subject.
Re: O T
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:10 am
Wildthing User avatar
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11381
Location: The City of Wakefield
bren2k wrote:
It is a site policy, or just a mod policy, to stifle political debates? It seems churlish to prevent people having the conversation - what harm can it do?!


2 Reasons;

1 - This is an RL Forum - you can chat about Politics in the Sin Bin if you so wish.
2 - We don't have the Mods (or time) on here to Moderate political debates as invariably they descend into slagging machines -
and need more attention.

That's basically why.
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: O T
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:28 am
bren2k User avatar
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13379
Location: Ossett
Wildthing wrote:
2 - We don't have the Mods (or time) on here to Moderate political debates as invariably they descend into slagging machines


Then don't bother? It's not essential to sanitise every thread when people don't agree - and the sky won't fall in if people argue about politics.
Re: O T
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:35 am
PopTart User avatar
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9566
Location: wakefield
bren2k wrote:
It is a site policy, or just a mod policy, to stifle political debates? It seems churlish to prevent people having the conversation - what harm can it do?!


Site policy is to not derail a thread.
So if it strays away from what was originally posted I try to bring it back.
Continual derailing of threads is a warning/banning offence for the site. I tend not to do that as mostly it isn't intentional.

Political debate I find interesting and I've no problem with it on its own thread.
The problem is when it starts to get abusive I have to stop it, which is a shame.
The 'this used to be a free country' comments are usually posted after someone has posted something offensive.....and unfortunately we are not free to do that on here.

I'll always consìder your point if you think I've been too heavy handed.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: O T
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:41 am
Wildthing User avatar
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11381
Location: The City of Wakefield
bren2k wrote:
Then don't bother? It's not essential to sanitise every thread when people don't agree - and the sky won't fall in if people argue about politics.


So in essence don't moderate certain threads? ... not possible and people would soon be up in arms if we didn't.
No win situation for us really.

Plus we have certain guidelines to follow that are site wide.
Wakefield TRINITY
