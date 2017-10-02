bren2k wrote: It is a site policy, or just a mod policy, to stifle political debates? It seems churlish to prevent people having the conversation - what harm can it do?!

2 Reasons;1 - This is an RL Forum - you can chat about Politics in the Sin Bin if you so wish.2 - We don't have the Mods (or time) on here to Moderate political debates as invariably they descend into slagging machines -and need more attention.That's basically why.