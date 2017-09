Redscat Cheeky half-back



We haven't seen "socialism" in power in this country since the Atlee government brought about the NHS and the nationalisation of the utilities and major industries, vasty. I presume you were born after all these came about and just took them for granted. Any "Socialist" government since Atlee's have just been thinly disguised Tories. chissitt Silver RLFANS Member



Where socialists get this sense of entitlement from is beyond me. Life is hard live with it or better still why don't they sell there house give up theirs holidays abroad and give the money to the poor? Mhmm thought not.



Actions speak louder than word and Corbyn and co have a Gamdi complex just minus the sacrifice of course.



At least the Tories have the decency to admit they are greedy self serving parasites. Labour are so self righteous they actually kid themselves and the gullible that they arn't.



I'm sure I'm offending a fair few but that's my opinion and I believe free speach does still just about exist in this horrible country of ours.



All this , look at other backward countries and think yourselves lucky crap annoys me. I personally don't give a sheite about them because all they know is fighting amongst themselves and living in squalor, always got enough finances to feed their armies but not their people. Charity starts at home, whoever is in power, there's not much between them by the way, needs to remember it. KevW60349 Strong-running second rower



Reading some of the post's on this particular thread, can someone please explain to me why most of the rest of the worlds population are trying [legally or illegally] to get into the UK. I can only think of one thing, the UK is one of the best countries in the world to live in. lampyboy Free-scoring winger



For me its about being in the loop. If you have worked all your life you get hammered because the none loopers at both ends of society contribute sweet F A , and quite often the top earners contribute nothing like they should . The system will never change the masses in the middle will always absorb the brunt. Don't get me wrong I have no problem with paying my share ( I don't have an option ) and because I realise that fact and have no chance of changing things. I and millions like me just get on with it. Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member



KevW60349 wrote: Reading some of the post's on this particular thread, can someone please explain to me why most of the rest of the worlds population are trying [legally or illegally] to get into the UK. I can only think of one thing, the UK is one of the best countries in the world to live in.

Definitely the softest Definitely the softest snowie

Where socialists get this sense of entitlement from is beyond me. Life is hard live with it or better still why don't they sell there house give up theirs holidays abroad and give the money to the poor? Mhmm thought not.



Actions speak louder than word and Corbyn and co have a Gamdi complex just minus the sacrifice of course.



At least the Tories have the decency to admit they are greedy self serving parasites. Labour are so self righteous they actually kid themselves and the gullible that they arn't.



I'm sure I'm offending a fair few but that's my opinion and I believe free speach does still just about exist in this horrible country of ours.



http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-4144674 ... to-my-name

I do agree they is some shocking horror stories out there in other countries and it pains me to think that we have safe haven for them if they can get here and claim on our benefits.



You'll know I hate Thatcher with a passion and I'm not keen on Corbyn but he does show some compassion that others don't, you should be able to work for your self and build a business but we shouldn't be holden to companies that reap massive profits from general utilities and cartels that you have no control over

I do agree they is some shocking horror stories out there in other countries and it pains me to think that we have safe haven for them if they can get here and claim on our benefits.

You'll know I hate Thatcher with a passion and I'm not keen on Corbyn but he does show some compassion that others don't, you should be able to work for your self and build a business but we shouldn't be holden to companies that reap massive profits from general utilities and cartels that you have no control over

anyway if the conservatives continue with the destruction of the NHS it won't be long before we all start popping off due to ill health and not being able to afford health insurance I disagree I do think there is poverty in the UK but the general public tend to use the excuse of go find some work, some struggle to the extend they suffer from greedy lovers that can use them for their own gain,I do agree they is some shocking horror stories out there in other countries and it pains me to think that we have safe haven for them if they can get here and claim on our benefits.You'll know I hate Thatcher with a passion and I'm not keen on Corbyn but he does show some compassion that others don't, you should be able to work for your self and build a business but we shouldn't be holden to companies that reap massive profits from general utilities and cartels that you have no control overanyway if the conservatives continue with the destruction of the NHS it won't be long before we all start popping off due to ill health and not being able to afford health insurance

