We haven't seen "socialism" in power in this country since the Atlee government brought about the NHS and the nationalisation of the utilities and major industries, vasty. I presume you were born after all these came about and just took them for granted. Any "Socialist" government since Atlee's have just been thinly disguised Tories.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: acko, Big lads mate, cas all the way, Don Fox Fan 1, financialtimes, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, Mr Bliss, newgroundb4wakey, PHe, Redscat, Sandal Cat, Shifty Cat, takethetwo, Tharg The Mighty, The Devil's Advocate, vastman, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Yosemite Sam and 234 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,640,209
|2,167
|76,259
|4,491
|SET
|