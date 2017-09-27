King Street Cat wrote: Go live and work on a rural farm for a few years, have your farm machinery regularly stolen, your fuel siphoned off, your vehicles stripped for parts, your fences and gates rammed down, your food freezer emptied, your livelihood constantly taking a hit, then give comment on the same subject with the same stance.

Your outrage is duly noted - however, I'm pretty sure I made no comment on any of the above; I was merely commenting on this silly attitude that Tony Martin is some kind of hero for defending his property like a wild west cowboy. He was a very poorly guy, who had been censured for use of illegal firearms before, and ended up doing 3 years, and subsequently living in his car. I also understand he's been done again since for the same offence, and has most recently found a warm welcome in the BNP.On the specific issue of the OP - I have much sympathy - I've been there, and it's a horrible and frightening invasion of your space that never really leaves you.Vasty - you get extra points for making burglaries Jeremy Corbyn's fault, rather than the loss of 20,000 police officers over the life of the Tory regime; maybe you should send that scoop to the Daily Mail?!