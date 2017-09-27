WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O T

Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:06 pm
lampyboy wrote:
My house got robbed yesterday. Out of everything I had my dads watch 25 years service at F S W fletcher Sutcliff and wild. Its gold with a description and name on the back. Also some old dinkey and matchbox models, and a very old Victorian cast circus cart with lion and horse.
besides the bank notes 200 quid in silver . Gold rings and chains .
Any help would be great . Thanks


Gutted for you fella, I hope you have some luck getting some of it back, especially the sentimental items.

bren2k wrote:
Was that paranoid personality disordered Norfolk farmer guy Tony Martin, who shot two people (one died) with an illegal firearm, and served 3 years in prison? I wonder if he thinks it was the right answer, with the benefit of hindsight?



Oh come on now bren2k get with the programme, taking another persons life & serving a lengthy prison term, it's the way to go.
"What year is this?"
Re: O T
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:11 am
bren2k wrote:
Was that paranoid personality disordered Norfolk farmer guy Tony Martin, who shot two people (one died) with an illegal firearm, and served 3 years in prison? I wonder if he thinks it was the right answer, with the benefit of hindsight?


Go live and work on a rural farm for a few years, have your farm machinery regularly stolen, your fuel siphoned off, your vehicles stripped for parts, your fences and gates rammed down, your food freezer emptied, your livelihood constantly taking a hit, then give comment on the same subject with the same stance.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
Re: O T
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:16 am
Check local pawnbrokers and Cash Converter type shops, it's amazing how short a distance stolen goods travel before they're cashed in. However, you may have to buy them back if you have no physical proof of ownership.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
Re: O T
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:52 am
Go live and work on a rural farm for a few years, have your farm machinery regularly stolen, your fuel siphoned off, your vehicles stripped for parts, your fences and gates rammed down, your food freezer emptied, your livelihood constantly taking a hit, then give comment on the same subject with the same stance.


Your outrage is duly noted - however, I'm pretty sure I made no comment on any of the above; I was merely commenting on this silly attitude that Tony Martin is some kind of hero for defending his property like a wild west cowboy. He was a very poorly guy, who had been censured for use of illegal firearms before, and ended up doing 3 years, and subsequently living in his car. I also understand he's been done again since for the same offence, and has most recently found a warm welcome in the BNP.

On the specific issue of the OP - I have much sympathy - I've been there, and it's a horrible and frightening invasion of your space that never really leaves you.

Vasty - you get extra points for making burglaries Jeremy Corbyn's fault, rather than the loss of 20,000 police officers over the life of the Tory regime; maybe you should send that scoop to the Daily Mail?! :wink:
Re: O T
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 4:19 pm
bren2k wrote:
Your outrage is duly noted - however, I'm pretty sure I made no comment on any of the above; I was merely commenting on this silly attitude that Tony Martin is some kind of hero for defending his property like a wild west cowboy. He was a very poorly guy, who had been censured for use of illegal firearms before, and ended up doing 3 years, and subsequently living in his car. I also understand he's been done again since for the same offence, and has most recently found a warm welcome in the BNP.

On the specific issue of the OP - I have much sympathy - I've been there, and it's a horrible and frightening invasion of your space that never really leaves you.

Vasty - you get extra points for making burglaries Jeremy Corbyn's fault, rather than the loss of 20,000 police officers over the life of the Tory regime; maybe you should send that scoop to the Daily Mail?! :wink:


Not me mate I leave blaming Maggy Thatcher for everything to you lot. I wasn't blaming 'there's only one Jeremy Corbyn' (thank the lord) for anything that's already happened. How could I he's been a non-entity for most of his life.

No my friend I was pointing out what will happen - if you think it's bad now and tbf it could be better it would get a whole lot worse.

Just as a matter of interest how do you right on lefties justify supporting JC when he's probably more rabidly pro Brexit than Nige hiself? ;-)
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: O T
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 4:21 pm
Vasty - you get extra points for making burglaries Jeremy Corbyn's fault, rather than the loss of 20,000 police officers over the life of the Tory regime; maybe you should send that scoop to the Daily Mail?!

Well said Bren!
Re: O T
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 4:56 pm
Vasty - you get extra points for making burglaries Jeremy Corbyn's fault, rather than the loss of 20,000 police officers over the life of the Tory regime; maybe you should send that scoop to the Daily Mail?!

Well said Bren!


Well said Bren![/quote]

Yeah right
SUPPORT SWAG...
