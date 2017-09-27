WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O T

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity O T

Post a reply
Re: O T
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:06 pm
The Devil's Advocate User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3236
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
lampyboy wrote:
My house got robbed yesterday. Out of everything I had my dads watch 25 years service at F S W fletcher Sutcliff and wild. Its gold with a description and name on the back. Also some old dinkey and matchbox models, and a very old Victorian cast circus cart with lion and horse.
besides the bank notes 200 quid in silver . Gold rings and chains .
Any help would be great . Thanks


Gutted for you fella, I hope you have some luck getting some of it back, especially the sentimental items.

bren2k wrote:
Was that paranoid personality disordered Norfolk farmer guy Tony Martin, who shot two people (one died) with an illegal firearm, and served 3 years in prison? I wonder if he thinks it was the right answer, with the benefit of hindsight?



Oh come on now bren2k get with the programme, taking another persons life & serving a lengthy prison term, it's the way to go.
"What year is this?"
Re: O T
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:11 am
King Street Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2845
Location: WF4
bren2k wrote:
Was that paranoid personality disordered Norfolk farmer guy Tony Martin, who shot two people (one died) with an illegal firearm, and served 3 years in prison? I wonder if he thinks it was the right answer, with the benefit of hindsight?


Go live and work on a rural farm for a few years, have your farm machinery regularly stolen, your fuel siphoned off, your vehicles stripped for parts, your fences and gates rammed down, your food freezer emptied, your livelihood constantly taking a hit, then give comment on the same subject with the same stance.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
Re: O T
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:16 am
King Street Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2845
Location: WF4
lampyboy wrote:
My house got robbed yesterday. Out of everything I had my dads watch 25 years service at F S W fletcher Sutcliff and wild. Its gold with a description and name on the back. Also some old dinkey and matchbox models, and a very old Victorian cast circus cart with lion and horse.
besides the bank notes 200 quid in silver . Gold rings and chains .
Any help would be great . Thanks


Check local pawnbrokers and Cash Converter type shops, it's amazing how short a distance stolen goods travel before they're cashed in. However, you may have to buy them back if you have no physical proof of ownership.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: acko, altofts wildcat, bellycouldtackle, borocat, brettoncat, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, Fordy, got there, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, lampyboy, Lupsetbull, Mr Bliss, PopTart, RWB, sandcat20, Scarlet Pimpernell, Two Points, WakiLeaks, Willzay, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 262 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,9132,17976,2524,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM