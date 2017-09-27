Absolutely typical lefty cack Bren, Tony Martin should have been given the keys to the city, you play with fire you get burnt. He was a thieving gypsy that took that chance and paid the ultimate price, I have nothing but respect for anyone who defends their property in this way, my Landlord is a farmer who has been raided on 3 occasions including being tied up at gunpoint twice, I wish he had done the same to the smack rats so they wouldn't still be in the area now. Make me sick.