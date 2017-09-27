|
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1279
|
My house got robbed yesterday. Out of everything I had my dads watch 25 years service at F S W fletcher Sutcliff and wild. Its gold with a description and name on the back. Also some old dinkey and matchbox models, and a very old Victorian cast circus cart with lion and horse.
besides the bank notes 200 quid in silver . Gold rings and chains .
Any help would be great . Thanks
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:10 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1699
|
Sorry to hear about that Lampy Boy, hope they catch whoever did it
See PM
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:23 am
|
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6159
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
|
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Sorry to hear about that Lampy Boy, hope they catch whoever did it
They never do though, do they? All you can do is turn your house into Fort Knox. We were burgled many years back, whilst away, with nothing of great value taken but a fire proof box mistaken for a safe I presume. Papers, passports birth/marriage certificates, deeds etc. Right pain getting replacements.
That farmer guy from Norfolk had the right answer when he shot those Jippos. I would gladly take an axe or kitchen knife to anyone I caught breaking in.
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:29 pm
|
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9546
Location: wakefield
|
Really sorry to hear that Lampy.
If you put something on Facebook or Twitter I'll share it.
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:50 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1279
|
sorry pop tart I don't do facebook. My daughter put something on yesterday. Thanks
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:55 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2646
Location: Back of the North stand
|
Check all the pawnbrokers etc. A mate of mine had loads of rings stolen and was lucky enough to get them back
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 2:43 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13367
Location: Ossett
|
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
That farmer guy from Norfolk had the right answer when he shot those Jippos.
Was that paranoid personality disordered Norfolk farmer guy Tony Martin, who shot two people (one died) with an illegal firearm, and served 3 years in prison? I wonder if he thinks it was the right answer, with the benefit of hindsight?
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:19 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26279
Location: Poodle Power!
|
bren2k wrote:
Was that paranoid personality disordered Norfolk farmer guy Tony Martin, who shot two people (one died) with an illegal firearm, and served 3 years in prison? I wonder if he thinks it was the right answer, with the benefit of hindsight?
I'd be paranoid if I lived by myself on an isolated farm constantly being threatened by low lives - so I suspect he does think it's the right answer, at least he didn't get his throat cut.
Don't worry Bren when your mate Corbyn gets in it won't be called burglary it will be wealth distribution (I'm only half joking)
|
|