O T
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 10:35 am
lampyboy
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012
Posts: 1279
My house got robbed yesterday. Out of everything I had my dads watch 25 years service at F S W fletcher Sutcliff and wild. Its gold with a description and name on the back. Also some old dinkey and matchbox models, and a very old Victorian cast circus cart with lion and horse.
besides the bank notes 200 quid in silver . Gold rings and chains .
Any help would be great . Thanks
Re: O T
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:10 am
Eastern Wildcat
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015
Posts: 1699
Sorry to hear about that Lampy Boy, hope they catch whoever did it

See PM
Re: O T
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:23 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002
Posts: 6159
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Sorry to hear about that Lampy Boy, hope they catch whoever did it


They never do though, do they? All you can do is turn your house into Fort Knox. We were burgled many years back, whilst away, with nothing of great value taken but a fire proof box mistaken for a safe I presume. Papers, passports birth/marriage certificates, deeds etc. Right pain getting replacements.
That farmer guy from Norfolk had the right answer when he shot those Jippos. I would gladly take an axe or kitchen knife to anyone I caught breaking in.
Re: O T
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:29 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008
Posts: 9546
Location: wakefield
Really sorry to hear that Lampy.
If you put something on Facebook or Twitter I'll share it.
Re: O T
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:50 pm
lampyboy
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012
Posts: 1279
sorry pop tart I don't do facebook. My daughter put something on yesterday. Thanks
Re: O T
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:55 pm
Mable_Syrup
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009
Posts: 2646
Location: Back of the North stand
Check all the pawnbrokers etc. A mate of mine had loads of rings stolen and was lucky enough to get them back
Re: O T
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 2:43 pm
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010
Posts: 13367
Location: Ossett
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
That farmer guy from Norfolk had the right answer when he shot those Jippos.


Was that paranoid personality disordered Norfolk farmer guy Tony Martin, who shot two people (one died) with an illegal firearm, and served 3 years in prison? I wonder if he thinks it was the right answer, with the benefit of hindsight?
Re: O T
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:19 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004
Posts: 26279
Location: Poodle Power!
bren2k wrote:
Was that paranoid personality disordered Norfolk farmer guy Tony Martin, who shot two people (one died) with an illegal firearm, and served 3 years in prison? I wonder if he thinks it was the right answer, with the benefit of hindsight?


I'd be paranoid if I lived by myself on an isolated farm constantly being threatened by low lives - so I suspect he does think it's the right answer, at least he didn't get his throat cut.

Don't worry Bren when your mate Corbyn gets in it won't be called burglary it will be wealth distribution (I'm only half joking) :WHISTLE: :D
