Eastern Wildcat wrote: Sorry to hear about that Lampy Boy, hope they catch whoever did it

They never do though, do they? All you can do is turn your house into Fort Knox. We were burgled many years back, whilst away, with nothing of great value taken but a fire proof box mistaken for a safe I presume. Papers, passports birth/marriage certificates, deeds etc. Right pain getting replacements.That farmer guy from Norfolk had the right answer when he shot those travelling friend's. I would gladly take an axe or kitchen knife to anyone I caught breaking in.