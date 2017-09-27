WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O T

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity O T

Post a reply
O T
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 10:35 am
lampyboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1278
My house got robbed yesterday. Out of everything I had my dads watch 25 years service at F S W fletcher Sutcliff and wild. Its gold with a description and name on the back. Also some old dinkey and matchbox models, and a very old Victorian cast circus cart with lion and horse.
besides the bank notes 200 quid in silver . Gold rings and chains .
Any help would be great . Thanks
Re: O T
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:10 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1699
Sorry to hear about that Lampy Boy, hope they catch whoever did it

See PM
Re: O T
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:23 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6159
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Sorry to hear about that Lampy Boy, hope they catch whoever did it


They never do though, do they? All you can do is turn your house into Fort Knox. We were burgled many years back, whilst away, with nothing of great value taken but a fire proof box mistaken for a safe I presume. Papers, passports birth/marriage certificates, deeds etc. Right pain getting replacements.
That farmer guy from Norfolk had the right answer when he shot those travelling friend's. I would gladly take an axe or kitchen knife to anyone I caught breaking in.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Dave K., desmond decker, Dreadnaught, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, got there, jakeyg95, JINJER, judge the jules, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, lifelongfan, madkeentrin, Mr Bliss, Mr. Zucchini Head, nathb6, NEwildcat, poplar cats alive, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, Schunter, steadygetyerboots-on, viva wildcats, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 327 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,4542,47876,2494,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM