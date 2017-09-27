At last we showed the skill and enterprise that has been missing since April.No high balls were dropped and very few knock ons took place. Thank goodness Bird's ban was reduced. We must,if possible,sign Tierney.Marks out of 10 Tierney 9 Duport 5 Thornley 7 Wiliame 7 Yaha 8 Walsh 8 Myler 8 Bousquet 8 Aiton 7 Moa 8 Anderson 8 Horo 8 Bird 9 plus Margalet 8 Baitieri 8---his best game this season Garcia 7 Albert not used. A lot of players are leaving and good replacements need to be found . There is some good potential in the younger French players ,but they must not be thrown into the deep end.For once I did not panic. Even when they went 10-4 with a try that should have been prevented I was confident that we were wearing their forwards down.