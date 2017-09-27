WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - MPG Formality vs Leigh Centurions.

Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:50 am
Going to be a painful watch...
Re: MPG Formality vs Leigh Centurions.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:23 am
Off for a ride instead, forget about it all and check in later
Re: MPG Formality vs Leigh Centurions.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:39 am
Squad has both Yaha and Duport. Duport is a liability--- eyes closed for high ball: poor positional play; no speed or wit etc. etc. Inu refuses to pass to Duport ,but I think he would pass to Yaha or Thornley.I would play Tierney, Yaha or Thornley Inu Wiliame Yaha or Thornley Walsh Myler Bousquet Aiton Moa Anderson Horo Bird plus Margalet Baitieri Albert and Garcia. I cannot face going so I shall watch on T.V. We have the better players so let's hope that they play.
Re: MPG Formality vs Leigh Centurions.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 7:44 am
John_D wrote:
Off for a ride instead, forget about it all and check in later

I can't !!

https://tmblr.co/Zck52j2QTwCqR
Re: MPG Formality vs Leigh Centurions.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 8:37 am
There are several rumours on the french site that Inu is injured.
Re: MPG Formality vs Leigh Centurions.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 12:16 pm
Jimmythecuckoo wrote:
I can't !!

https://tmblr.co/Zck52j2QTwCqR

2 weeks!!??!!
Re: MPG Formality vs Leigh Centurions.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 5:12 pm
First time off on 3 years although I feel like I played 80 mins this afternoon
Re: MPG Formality vs Leigh Centurions.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:00 pm
At last we showed the skill and enterprise that has been missing since April.No high balls were dropped and very few knock ons took place. Thank goodness Bird's ban was reduced. We must,if possible,sign Tierney.Marks out of 10 Tierney 9 Duport 5 Thornley 7 Wiliame 7 Yaha 8 Walsh 8 Myler 8 Bousquet 8 Aiton 7 Moa 8 Anderson 8 Horo 8 Bird 9 plus Margalet 8 Baitieri 8---his best game this season Garcia 7 Albert not used. A lot of players are leaving and good replacements need to be found . There is some good potential in the younger French players ,but they must not be thrown into the deep end.For once I did not panic. Even when they went 10-4 with a try that should have been prevented I was confident that we were wearing their forwards down.
Re: MPG Formality vs Leigh Centurions.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:12 pm
Further thoughts. The new coach has undoubtedly improved the fitness of the players. However,the team throughout the super eigths was just as awful as in may and june and the safety first tactics were only working against the second tier sides-and only by a whisker there.Today showed what we can do when the chips are down. But next year we shall start with 23 fixtures when the chips are not down.
Myler Walsh and Horo are definitely leaving.There may be others since certain contracts expire on October 31st.The club needs to be very careful. A bientot

