Bullseye wrote: Ferres won't get in the squad since he's been awful all year.



I like Bateman but he's too small for Test rugby . Second row will be O'Loughlin and Whitehead with Sam Burgess at 13.

It's just a silly statement. Not you personally but the general consensus of it. He is as tough as anyone in the squad if not the toughest and a size vs strength test would have him out on top every time. As a defender and charging second rower, i would have him over Farrell and Ferres any day of the week. I concede that Farrell is much better at running the lines and finding gaps but Bateman's work rate puts him in every day of the week for me. There aren't many players who keep fighting for the full 80 mins at the same intensity as the 1st minute. Him and Lockers are as mentioned, the only two for me that should be in the squad. McMeeken is a shoe in (or should be) Then again i said Walmsley and Hill should have been there last time but weren't. Now i want, Walmsley, Taylor and Watts and will probably get none.