http://www.rlwc2017.com/news/tedesco-an ... taly-squad



It's only a training squad for now, so there could be plenty of changes to be made yet, but I found it interesting to see Gildart's name in there.



It's only a training squad for now, so there could be plenty of changes to be made yet, but I found it interesting to see Gildart's name in there.

Personally, I rate him really highly & think he should be in the England squad, but he could have Watkins, Shenton & Percival ahead of him in the pecking order. Good on him for sticking his hand up.

I really rate him, he's had a stormer this season IMO even though the team has underperformed, and he has had to adapt to personnel changes and return from a bad injury. Surely better to have him there around the squad at least with a view to developing him and putting pressure on the starters. I'm guessing Watkins and Percival will be the first choice but in case of injury I'd rather bring Gildart in than a 31 year old (Shenton). Having said all that, maybe he has decided he would rather start every game of the world cup for Italy rather than potentially watch it all from the stands for England.

Grimmy wrote: I really rate him, he's had a stormer this season IMO even though the team has underperformed, and he has had to adapt to personnel changes and return from a bad injury. Surely better to have him there around the squad at least with a view to developing him and putting pressure on the starters. I'm guessing Watkins and Percival will be the first choice but in case of injury I'd rather bring Gildart in than a 31 year old (Shenton). Having said all that, maybe he has decided he would rather start every game of the world cup for Italy rather than potentially watch it all from the stands for England.



Totally agree, he's had a decent year for Wigan, and is my favourite centre to watch in the league. His footwork, lines & handling are all top class. Potentially a question mark over his size, although he is still young, and his defence isn't poor by any means.



Totally agree, he's had a decent year for Wigan, and is my favourite centre to watch in the league. His footwork, lines & handling are all top class. Potentially a question mark over his size, although he is still young, and his defence isn't poor by any means.

I think the three mentioned above will be selected for the final 24-man squad, and taking a 4th centre would be pointless really, so as you say, 3 guaranteed games for Italy at the WC would be a great experience.

Grimmy wrote: I really rate him, he's had a stormer this season IMO even though the team has underperformed, and he has had to adapt to personnel changes and return from a bad injury. Surely better to have him there around the squad at least with a view to developing him and putting pressure on the starters. I'm guessing Watkins and Percival will be the first choice but in case of injury I'd rather bring Gildart in than a 31 year old (Shenton). Having said all that, maybe he has decided he would rather start every game of the world cup for Italy rather than potentially watch it all from the stands for England.

Shenton and Percival are better centres than Gildart. Full stop. I don't see what age has got to do with it. The tournament is being played next month not next year.



I would say that only O'Loughlin and Bateman from Wigan deserve to be in the squad based on this year's performances. Maybe Farrell, but second row looks well catered for. As for Williams. Gale and Widdop will be first choices based on form, and Sneyd deserves it more, especially after totally out playing our half backs at Wembley in the type of big game that tests players.



Shenton and Percival are better centres than Gildart. Full stop. I don't see what age has got to do with it. The tournament is being played next month not next year.

I would say that only O'Loughlin and Bateman from Wigan deserve to be in the squad based on this year's performances. Maybe Farrell, but second row looks well catered for. As for Williams. Gale and Widdop will be first choices based on form, and Sneyd deserves it more, especially after totally out playing our half backs at Wembley in the type of big game that tests players.

No way Burgess gets in ahead of Hall or McGilvary (or even Eden). As for Tomkins, I'm afraid Hardaker has totally out performed him this season, and so has Shaul.

Aboveusonlypie wrote: Shenton and Percival are better centres than Gildart. Full stop. I don't see what age has got to do with it. The tournament is being played next month not next year.



I would say that only O'Loughlin and Bateman from Wigan deserve to be in the squad based on this year's performances. Maybe Farrell, but second row looks well catered for. As for Williams, Gale and Widdop will be first choices based on form, and Sneyd deserves it more, especially after totally out playing our half backs at Wembley in the type of big game that tests players.



No way Burgess gets in ahead of Hall or McGilvary (or even Eden). As for Tomkins, I'm afraid Hardaker has totally out performed him this season, and so has Shaul.

Do we want to be constantly rebuilding though? I'd understand having Shenton in there if he was going to start, but to take him over as a reserve seems a waste of experience which would be better given to a player who will still be available for a decade. Largely agree with regards to the rest, I think S.Tomkins, J.Burgess, Williams and Farrell may just about sneak into the 24 man squad, but only as cover (maybe in the minority but I think Farrell is a better player than Bateman). There is only O'Loughlin who I would have in the 17 for likely his last England appearances

Grimmy wrote: Do we want to be constantly rebuilding though? I'd understand having Shenton in there if he was going to start, but to take him over as a reserve seems a waste of experience which would be better given to a player who will still be available for a decade. Largely agree with regards to the rest, I think S.Tomkins, J.Burgess, Williams and Farrell may just about sneak into the 24 man squad, but only as cover (maybe in the minority but I think Farrell is a better player than Bateman). There is only O'Loughlin who I would have in the 17 for likely his last England appearances

Fair point. I suppose if by some miracle we do get to the final and picked up a few injuries who would you want to face O'Neill, Dugan, Chambers, Jennings etc etc? I'd probably be happier playing Bateman at centre rather than Gildart.



Fair point. I suppose if by some miracle we do get to the final and picked up a few injuries who would you want to face O'Neill, Dugan, Chambers, Jennings etc etc? I'd probably be happier playing Bateman at centre rather than Gildart.

I think you might be in the minority rating Faz over Bateman. I love Faz, never lets us down. But I'd have Bateman every time. I think it was Danny Lockwood who described Bateman as the sort of bloke who marches into a pub and says "right, I'll fight the lot of you!" I'd want Bateman in my team every time, especially against the Aussies.

