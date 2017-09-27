|
|
http://www.rlwc2017.com/news/tedesco-an ... taly-squad
It's only a training squad for now, so there could be plenty of changes to be made yet, but I found it interesting to see Gildart's name in there.
Personally, I rate him really highly & think he should be in the England squad, but he could have Watkins, Shenton & Percival ahead of him in the pecking order. Good on him for sticking his hand up.
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:02 am
|
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12486
|
I really rate him, he's had a stormer this season IMO even though the team has underperformed, and he has had to adapt to personnel changes and return from a bad injury. Surely better to have him there around the squad at least with a view to developing him and putting pressure on the starters. I'm guessing Watkins and Percival will be the first choice but in case of injury I'd rather bring Gildart in than a 31 year old (Shenton). Having said all that, maybe he has decided he would rather start every game of the world cup for Italy rather than potentially watch it all from the stands for England.
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:14 am
|
|
Grimmy wrote:
Totally agree, he's had a decent year for Wigan, and is my favourite centre to watch in the league. His footwork, lines & handling are all top class. Potentially a question mark over his size, although he is still young, and his defence isn't poor by any means.
I think the three mentioned above will be selected for the final 24-man squad, and taking a 4th centre would be pointless really, so as you say, 3 guaranteed games for Italy at the WC would be a great experience.
|
|