Gildart in the Italian RLWC Squad
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:40 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2127
http://www.rlwc2017.com/news/tedesco-an ... taly-squad

It's only a training squad for now, so there could be plenty of changes to be made yet, but I found it interesting to see Gildart's name in there.

Personally, I rate him really highly & think he should be in the England squad, but he could have Watkins, Shenton & Percival ahead of him in the pecking order. Good on him for sticking his hand up.
Re: Gildart in the Italian RLWC Squad
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:02 am
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12486
I really rate him, he's had a stormer this season IMO even though the team has underperformed, and he has had to adapt to personnel changes and return from a bad injury. Surely better to have him there around the squad at least with a view to developing him and putting pressure on the starters. I'm guessing Watkins and Percival will be the first choice but in case of injury I'd rather bring Gildart in than a 31 year old (Shenton). Having said all that, maybe he has decided he would rather start every game of the world cup for Italy rather than potentially watch it all from the stands for England.
