I really rate him, he's had a stormer this season IMO even though the team has underperformed, and he has had to adapt to personnel changes and return from a bad injury. Surely better to have him there around the squad at least with a view to developing him and putting pressure on the starters. I'm guessing Watkins and Percival will be the first choice but in case of injury I'd rather bring Gildart in than a 31 year old (Shenton). Having said all that, maybe he has decided he would rather start every game of the world cup for Italy rather than potentially watch it all from the stands for England.