It's only a training squad for now, so there could be plenty of changes to be made yet, but I found it interesting to see Gildart's name in there.
Personally, I rate him really highly & think he should be in the England squad, but he could have Watkins, Shenton & Percival ahead of him in the pecking order. Good on him for sticking his hand up.
