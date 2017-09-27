http://www.rlwc2017.com/news/tedesco-an ... taly-squad
Good to see Mini representing Italy again at this years RLWC.
They've announced a huge training squad of 54, including 19 from the Italian domestic competition. Other notable names include Oliver Gildart, James Tedesco, Aidan Guerra & Mirco Bergamasco (69-cap winning Italian RU player).
Other less notable names include Terry Campese & John Mantellato.
