Minichiello to represent Italy at RLWC2017
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:36 am
http://www.rlwc2017.com/news/tedesco-an ... taly-squad

Good to see Mini representing Italy again at this years RLWC.

They've announced a huge training squad of 54, including 19 from the Italian domestic competition. Other notable names include Oliver Gildart, James Tedesco, Aidan Guerra & Mirco Bergamasco (69-cap winning Italian RU player).

Other less notable names include Terry Campese & John Mantellato.
