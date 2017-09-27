WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC2017 - Italy Train-on Squad Announced









Login

Login

Register

Register



Board index ‹ Welcome to RLFANS ‹ The Virtual Terrace ‹ RLWC2017 - Italy Train-on Squad Announced Post a reply 9 posts Page 1 of 1 DGM

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am

Posts: 2129

http://www.rlwc2017.com/news/tedesco-an ... taly-squad



Huge 54-man training squad announced from the Italians, with it being cut to 24 for the World Cup.



Notable names include Terry Campese, Mark minichello, Oliver Gildart, James Tedesco, Aidan Guerra & Josh Mantellato.



Another one is 69 time Italian RU cap winner, Mirco Bergamasco, who makes up 1 or the 19 players based in Italy.





Italy Training Squad

Aidan Guerra (Sydney Roosters); Alberto Mariani (Brianza Tigers), Alec Susino (Mounties), Alex Mammone (Halifax), Alvise Rigo (Leoni Venetians), Brenden Santi (Sydney Roosters/Wyong Roos), Chris Centrone (Wyong Roos), Colin Wilkie (Northern Pride), Christophe Calegari (Palau XIII Broncos), Daniel Alvaro (Parramatta Eels), Fabio Borina (Spartans Catania), Dean Parata (Blacktown Workers), Edoardo Pezzano (Spartans Catania/Tully Tigers), Emanuele Passera (XIII of the Ducato), Fabrizio Ciaurro (XIII of the Ducato), Gavin Hiscox (Central Queensland Capras), Gioele Celerino (Saluzzo NWR/Tully Tigers), Giorgio Draghi (Brianza Tigers), Giuseppe Pagani (Lions Brescia),

Ismail Byaoui (Lions Brescia), Jack Campagnolo (Northern Pride), Jack Johns (Newcastle Knights), James Tedesco (Wests Tigers), JaydenWalker (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), Jaume Giorgis (Saluzzo NWR), Joe Tramontana (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Joel Riethmuller (Northern Pride), Josh Aloiai (Wests Tigers), Josh Mantellato (Wyong Roos), Justin Castellaro (Northern Pride), Kieran Quabba (Townsville Districts Blackhawks), Lorenzo Leandro (Lions Brescia), Lucas Bruzzone (Saluzzo NWR), Luis Lollo (Brianza Tigers), Luke Polselli (Manly Sea Eagles), Mark Minichiello (Hull FC), Mason Cerruto (Penrith Panthers/St Marys), Matt Parata (Souths Logan Magpies), Mirco Bergamasco (Leoni Veneti), Nathan Brown (Parramatta Eels), Nathan Milone (Wests Tigers), Oliver Gildart (Wigan Warriors), Davide Spinnato (XIII Lovers Palermo), Patrick Ziliotti (Brianza Tigers), Richard Lepori (Oldham Roughyeds), Paul Vaughan (St George Illawarra Dragons), Ryan Ghietti (Northern Pride), Ryan King (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), Ryan Tramonte (Windsor Wolves), Igor Gianmario (Spartans Catania), Shannon Wakeman (Huddersfield Giants), Simone Boscolo (Leoni Veneto/Tully Tigers), Terry Campese (Queanbeyan Blues), Tommaso Nicoli (Leoni Venetians). Huge 54-man training squad announced from the Italians, with it being cut to 24 for the World Cup.Notable names include Terry Campese, Mark minichello, Oliver Gildart, James Tedesco, Aidan Guerra & Josh Mantellato.Another one is 69 time Italian RU cap winner, Mirco Bergamasco, who makes up 1 or the 19 players based in Italy.Italy Training SquadAidan Guerra (Sydney Roosters); Alberto Mariani (Brianza Tigers), Alec Susino (Mounties), Alex Mammone (Halifax), Alvise Rigo (Leoni Venetians), Brenden Santi (Sydney Roosters/Wyong Roos), Chris Centrone (Wyong Roos), Colin Wilkie (Northern Pride), Christophe Calegari (Palau XIII Broncos), Daniel Alvaro (Parramatta Eels), Fabio Borina (Spartans Catania), Dean Parata (Blacktown Workers), Edoardo Pezzano (Spartans Catania/Tully Tigers), Emanuele Passera (XIII of the Ducato), Fabrizio Ciaurro (XIII of the Ducato), Gavin Hiscox (Central Queensland Capras), Gioele Celerino (Saluzzo NWR/Tully Tigers), Giorgio Draghi (Brianza Tigers), Giuseppe Pagani (Lions Brescia),Ismail Byaoui (Lions Brescia), Jack Campagnolo (Northern Pride), Jack Johns (Newcastle Knights), James Tedesco (Wests Tigers), JaydenWalker (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), Jaume Giorgis (Saluzzo NWR), Joe Tramontana (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Joel Riethmuller (Northern Pride), Josh Aloiai (Wests Tigers), Josh Mantellato (Wyong Roos), Justin Castellaro (Northern Pride), Kieran Quabba (Townsville Districts Blackhawks), Lorenzo Leandro (Lions Brescia), Lucas Bruzzone (Saluzzo NWR), Luis Lollo (Brianza Tigers), Luke Polselli (Manly Sea Eagles), Mark Minichiello (Hull FC), Mason Cerruto (Penrith Panthers/St Marys), Matt Parata (Souths Logan Magpies), Mirco Bergamasco (Leoni Veneti), Nathan Brown (Parramatta Eels), Nathan Milone (Wests Tigers), Oliver Gildart (Wigan Warriors), Davide Spinnato (XIII Lovers Palermo), Patrick Ziliotti (Brianza Tigers), Richard Lepori (Oldham Roughyeds), Paul Vaughan (St George Illawarra Dragons), Ryan Ghietti (Northern Pride), Ryan King (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), Ryan Tramonte (Windsor Wolves), Igor Gianmario (Spartans Catania), Shannon Wakeman (Huddersfield Giants), Simone Boscolo (Leoni Veneto/Tully Tigers), Terry Campese (Queanbeyan Blues), Tommaso Nicoli (Leoni Venetians). Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.

Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.

League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.

League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006. roopy Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am

Posts: 1738

Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley

Jack Johns (son of Mathew Johns - qualifies through his maternal grandparents) is an interesting selection.

Josh Mantellato hasn't played a game since early in the season, but I saw him a few weeks ago and he looks very fit.

Terry Campese led Queanbeyan to a title win, but finished the season pretty busted up. Lebron James Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm

Posts: 972

That is a very strong squad that includes, head and shoulders, the best prop currently playing the game and the second best fullback around after Slater



It would muller england at a canter



Regards



King James TheUnassumingBadger

Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 2:29 pm

Posts: 80

Location: Leeds, UK

I'll be hoping for a generous opening line from the bookmakers on Italy for their first game v Ireland at Barlow Park. Could be 30C+ up there at the end of October and that Italy squad has some class. Wildcat26 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2011 10:08 pm

Posts: 652

Location: Wakefield

Lebron James wrote: That is a very strong squad that includes, head and shoulders, the best prop currently playing the game and the second best fullback around after Slater



It would muller england at a canter



Regards



King James



Certainly is, if the coaching is right they might cause a few upsets. Call me crazy but I would even mark JT better than Slater in most aspects of his game.



Thought Gildart had turned them down? Certainly is, if the coaching is right they might cause a few upsets. Call me crazy but I would even mark JT better than Slater in most aspects of his game.Thought Gildart had turned them down? Lebron James Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm

Posts: 972

Wildcat26 wrote: Certainly is, if the coaching is right they might cause a few upsets. Call me crazy but I would even mark JT better than Slater in most aspects of his game.



Thought Gildart had turned them down?



I dont think its crazy at all!



Regards



King James I dont think its crazy at all!RegardsKing James fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm

Posts: 5793

Location: east east hull

Lebron James wrote: That is a very strong squad that includes, head and shoulders, the best prop currently playing the game and the second best fullback around after Slater



It would muller england at a canter



Regards



King James

No it wouldn't No it wouldn't einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result NickyKiss

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am

Posts: 21213

Location: WIGAN

Wildcat26 wrote: Certainly is, if the coaching is right they might cause a few upsets. Call me crazy but I would even mark JT better than Slater in most aspects of his game.



Thought Gildart had turned them down?



An article in the Wigan paper with Gildart said he'd be open to playing for them if he wasn't selected for England. His form has been brilliant this year either side of his injury. His try and assist record across league, cup and the WCC was brilliant.



I doubt he'll make the England squad but he certainly wouldn't look out of place. An article in the Wigan paper with Gildart said he'd be open to playing for them if he wasn't selected for England. His form has been brilliant this year either side of his injury. His try and assist record across league, cup and the WCC was brilliant.I doubt he'll make the England squad but he certainly wouldn't look out of place. BrisbaneRhino

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm

Posts: 8277

Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium

These sides are naming eligible players, but some of the better ones will only be playing for them if not selected by one of the bigger nations. Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Alexa [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot] and 49 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 9 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to The Virtual Terrace Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,638,827 690 76,252 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS TV TOMORROW : 20:00 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV Sat 30th Sep : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v SHEFFIELD Sat 30th Sep : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV Sun 1st Oct : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























