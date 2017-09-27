WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC2017 - Italy Train-on Squad Announced

RLWC2017 - Italy Train-on Squad Announced
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:32 am
DGM
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2129
http://www.rlwc2017.com/news/tedesco-an ... taly-squad

Huge 54-man training squad announced from the Italians, with it being cut to 24 for the World Cup.

Notable names include Terry Campese, Mark minichello, Oliver Gildart, James Tedesco, Aidan Guerra & Josh Mantellato.

Another one is 69 time Italian RU cap winner, Mirco Bergamasco, who makes up 1 or the 19 players based in Italy.


Italy Training Squad
Aidan Guerra (Sydney Roosters); Alberto Mariani (Brianza Tigers), Alec Susino (Mounties), Alex Mammone (Halifax), Alvise Rigo (Leoni Venetians), Brenden Santi (Sydney Roosters/Wyong Roos), Chris Centrone (Wyong Roos), Colin Wilkie (Northern Pride), Christophe Calegari (Palau XIII Broncos), Daniel Alvaro (Parramatta Eels), Fabio Borina (Spartans Catania), Dean Parata (Blacktown Workers), Edoardo Pezzano (Spartans Catania/Tully Tigers), Emanuele Passera (XIII of the Ducato), Fabrizio Ciaurro (XIII of the Ducato), Gavin Hiscox (Central Queensland Capras), Gioele Celerino (Saluzzo NWR/Tully Tigers), Giorgio Draghi (Brianza Tigers), Giuseppe Pagani (Lions Brescia),
Ismail Byaoui (Lions Brescia), Jack Campagnolo (Northern Pride), Jack Johns (Newcastle Knights), James Tedesco (Wests Tigers), JaydenWalker (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), Jaume Giorgis (Saluzzo NWR), Joe Tramontana (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Joel Riethmuller (Northern Pride), Josh Aloiai (Wests Tigers), Josh Mantellato (Wyong Roos), Justin Castellaro (Northern Pride), Kieran Quabba (Townsville Districts Blackhawks), Lorenzo Leandro (Lions Brescia), Lucas Bruzzone (Saluzzo NWR), Luis Lollo (Brianza Tigers), Luke Polselli (Manly Sea Eagles), Mark Minichiello (Hull FC), Mason Cerruto (Penrith Panthers/St Marys), Matt Parata (Souths Logan Magpies), Mirco Bergamasco (Leoni Veneti), Nathan Brown (Parramatta Eels), Nathan Milone (Wests Tigers), Oliver Gildart (Wigan Warriors), Davide Spinnato (XIII Lovers Palermo), Patrick Ziliotti (Brianza Tigers), Richard Lepori (Oldham Roughyeds), Paul Vaughan (St George Illawarra Dragons), Ryan Ghietti (Northern Pride), Ryan King (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), Ryan Tramonte (Windsor Wolves), Igor Gianmario (Spartans Catania), Shannon Wakeman (Huddersfield Giants), Simone Boscolo (Leoni Veneto/Tully Tigers), Terry Campese (Queanbeyan Blues), Tommaso Nicoli (Leoni Venetians).
Re: RLWC2017 - Italy Train-on Squad Announced
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:55 am
roopy
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1738
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
Jack Johns (son of Mathew Johns - qualifies through his maternal grandparents) is an interesting selection.
Josh Mantellato hasn't played a game since early in the season, but I saw him a few weeks ago and he looks very fit.
Terry Campese led Queanbeyan to a title win, but finished the season pretty busted up.
Re: RLWC2017 - Italy Train-on Squad Announced
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:12 pm
Lebron James
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 971
That is a very strong squad that includes, head and shoulders, the best prop currently playing the game and the second best fullback around after Slater

It would muller england at a canter

Regards

King James
Re: RLWC2017 - Italy Train-on Squad Announced
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:23 pm
TheUnassumingBadger
Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 2:29 pm
Posts: 80
Location: Leeds, UK
I'll be hoping for a generous opening line from the bookmakers on Italy for their first game v Ireland at Barlow Park. Could be 30C+ up there at the end of October and that Italy squad has some class.
Re: RLWC2017 - Italy Train-on Squad Announced
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 2:11 pm
Wildcat26
Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2011 10:08 pm
Posts: 652
Location: Wakefield
Lebron James wrote:
That is a very strong squad that includes, head and shoulders, the best prop currently playing the game and the second best fullback around after Slater

It would muller england at a canter

Regards

King James


Certainly is, if the coaching is right they might cause a few upsets. Call me crazy but I would even mark JT better than Slater in most aspects of his game.

Thought Gildart had turned them down?

