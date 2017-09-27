BrisbaneRhino wrote: Back on topic, never heard of this guy. I hadn't heard of Garbutt either, so that might not mean much. He hasn't played much for the Titans even when they've been smashed by injuries, which is a bit of a worry but happy to get some new blood in the pack.

Ive gotta say Im a bit disappointed, he could be the next Cuthbertson but he could also be the next Ben Cross.I dont get why we are taking risks with NRL signings when it looks like we could get Walmsley in 2018 (unless the these are made up rumours), surely we have space on our cap with Mags and Burrow leaving, as well as at least one marque player quota available.