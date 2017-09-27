Biff Tannen

TOMCAT wrote: I would have to include Ali and Senior in the same bracket as Danny and Rob and I'd also include Barry Mac. But drawing up a dwfinative list of who is and isn't a Leeds legend is a subjective, difficult, controvercial and ultimately futile task. So I won't start.



yes sorry, Senior would be in for sure too and probably Ali as he has been arguably our best overseas recruit certainly in the modern era. i would say Morley, Harris and Barrie Mac from the mid 90's to start of our golden period, although again there are others who would be thought of highly . I know, i don't want to open a can of worms and as you say it is very subjective.

Back on topic, never heard of this guy. I hadn't heard of Garbutt either, so that might not mean much. He hasn't played much for the Titans even when they've been smashed by injuries, which is a bit of a worry but happy to get some new blood in the pack. leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger



BrisbaneRhino wrote: Back on topic, never heard of this guy. I hadn't heard of Garbutt either, so that might not mean much. He hasn't played much for the Titans even when they've been smashed by injuries, which is a bit of a worry but happy to get some new blood in the pack.



Ive gotta say Im a bit disappointed, he could be the next Cuthbertson but he could also be the next Ben Cross.



Ive gotta say Im a bit disappointed, he could be the next Cuthbertson but he could also be the next Ben Cross.

I dont get why we are taking risks with NRL signings when it looks like we could get Walmsley in 2018 (unless the these are made up rumours), surely we have space on our cap with Mags and Burrow leaving, as well as at least one marque player quota available.

Re the NRL, its down to economics. You won't get a star, so you could go for a plodder or take a punt. I'd say Galloway was in the plodder category. Going for a hit/miss option has worked before (Leuluai, Parcell) but also failed (Cross, Achurch).



