TOMCAT wrote: I would have to include Ali and Senior in the same bracket as Danny and Rob and I'd also include Barry Mac. But drawing up a dwfinative list of who is and isn't a Leeds legend is a subjective, difficult, controvercial and ultimately futile task. So I won't start.

yes sorry, Senior would be in for sure too and probably Ali as he has been arguably our best overseas recruit certainly in the modern era. i would say Morley, Harris and Barrie Mac from the mid 90's to start of our golden period, although again there are others who would be thought of highly . I know, i don't want to open a can of worms and as you say it is very subjective.