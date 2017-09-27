WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - IN 2018 | Nathaniel Peteru - 3 Year Deal

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com IN 2018 | Nathaniel Peteru - 3 Year Deal

Post a reply
Re: IN 2018 | Nathaniel Peteru - 3 Year Deal
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:10 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5475
Location: Hill Valley
TOMCAT wrote:
I would have to include Ali and Senior in the same bracket as Danny and Rob and I'd also include Barry Mac. But drawing up a dwfinative list of who is and isn't a Leeds legend is a subjective, difficult, controvercial and ultimately futile task. So I won't start.


yes sorry, Senior would be in for sure too and probably Ali as he has been arguably our best overseas recruit certainly in the modern era. i would say Morley, Harris and Barrie Mac from the mid 90's to start of our golden period, although again there are others who would be thought of highly . I know, i don't want to open a can of worms and as you say it is very subjective.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Bfd_Rhino, Biff Tannen, Bubbles GB, Carlotti, Dadsylad, Gotcha, leedsbarmyarmy, marathonman, Mark Laurie, mattsrhinos1978, Mild mannered Janitor, Norton123, nottinghamtiger, PCollinson1990, rhinos69, rhinos_bish, rugbyleague88, son of headingley, southyorksdave, steamy, tad rhino, The Eagle, The Magic Rat, TOMCAT, WF Rhino, Wilde 3, wire-quin and 427 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,7512,89076,2514,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM