Charlie Sheen wrote:
This probably means a permanent move to loose forward for Cuthbertson or Singleton then?
Cuthbertson
Garbutt
Galloway
Singleton
Mullally
Peteru
Oledzki
Given that Galloway and Cuthbertson probably have 2 seasons left in them at the most, we seem to be planning ahead well.
You also need to add Ormodroyd and JJB to that list too that is a lot of props something has to give
Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:48 pm
Bang wrote:
Calm down dear. Delaney is a legend no doubt.
Galloway has done absolutely nothing in a Rhinos shirt + I'm sure he's on a decent wedge. Two bad injuries recently too. Both Achilles snapped if I remember correctly? Time to get rid and bring someone new in.
Delaney is not a legend - sinfield is a legend, McGuire is a legend, Delaney is a very average SL player who got lucky with the club he signed for
Wed Sep 27, 2017 4:08 pm
Cuthbertson will be starting 13 now, which is his best position.
That leaves 4 places in the matchday squad for the rest. Galloway is likely to miss the start of the season with his injury. If all are fit Oledzki will go on loan probably to Featherstone which is no bad thing for an 18 year old, who could replace Galloway in the 2019 starting team.
Wed Sep 27, 2017 4:22 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
Delaney is not a legend - sinfield is a legend, McGuire is a legend, Delaney is a very average SL player who got lucky with the club he signed for
Think that's very harsh. Achurch got lucky (CC winner) Griffin got lucky (WCC and GF) along with Lunt (GF)
Delaney is a quality player who wholeheartedly bought into the club, literally pushing himself to and past breaking point. He probably deserves to be in the bracket just below legend where most overseas players and long serving players end up alongside the likes of Leuluai, Donald, Webb, Ali and Poching, L. Smith, Bailey, even Senior depending on what you think makes up a legend.
(Imo Webb, Ali and Senior belong in the top group but Delaney isn't exactly in bad company and you could argue because of time spent elsewhere and how webby in particular tailed off the don't belong in the same group as Kev et al).
Wed Sep 27, 2017 4:31 pm
I think mullally has improvement in him,smooth some edges with his play the ball,my hearts in my mouth every time he gets up to play it and a bit of work on defense and he could be a really good impact player,he's got what you cant coach or learn, natural size and power. I just dont see how singleton improves much from where he's at now which is an average prop. He's too lightweight imo,even the size he has put on over the years dosnt sit well on him.
Wed Sep 27, 2017 4:59 pm
I think Delaney is a legend.
Wed Sep 27, 2017 5:21 pm
I mean, really i can certainly see what Sal is saying official club legends(or All time greats) from this era would be Sinfield, JP, McGuire, Burrow and probably JJB. Then you have those that will be fondly remembered for their contribution like Delaney, Cuthbertson, Hardaker, Buderus, Bailey, Ali, Webb, Ablett etc... and of course some of those will be deemed legends by certain people who genuinely see them as that, which is fine.
from growing up between mid 80's and mid 90's I see the likes of ET, Lyons, Innes, Howard, Mercer, Iro as legends when in reality it was a time where we did nothing and the only genuine Leeds club legend s from the time were Schofield and perhaps Hanley although he was past his best for us.
Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:54 pm
I would have to include Ali and Senior in the same bracket as Danny and Rob and I'd also include Barry Mac. But drawing up a dwfinative list of who is and isn't a Leeds legend is a subjective, difficult, controvercial and ultimately futile task. So I won't start.
