I mean, really i can certainly see what Sal is saying official club legends(or All time greats) from this era would be Sinfield, JP, McGuire, Burrow and probably JJB. Then you have those that will be fondly remembered for their contribution like Delaney, Cuthbertson, Hardaker, Buderus, Bailey, Ali, Webb, Ablett etc... and of course some of those will be deemed legends by certain people who genuinely see them as that, which is fine.



from growing up between mid 80's and mid 90's I see the likes of ET, Lyons, Innes, Howard, Mercer, Iro as legends when in reality it was a time where we did nothing and the only genuine Leeds club legend s from the time were Schofield and perhaps Hanley although he was past his best for us.