Sal Paradise wrote: Delaney is not a legend - sinfield is a legend, McGuire is a legend, Delaney is a very average SL player who got lucky with the club he signed for

Think that's very harsh. Achurch got lucky (CC winner) Griffin got lucky (WCC and GF) along with Lunt (GF)Delaney is a quality player who wholeheartedly bought into the club, literally pushing himself to and past breaking point. He probably deserves to be in the bracket just below legend where most overseas players and long serving players end up alongside the likes of Leuluai, Donald, Webb, Ali and Poching, L. Smith, Bailey, even Senior depending on what you think makes up a legend.(Imo Webb, Ali and Senior belong in the top group but Delaney isn't exactly in bad company and you could argue because of time spent elsewhere and how webby in particular tailed off the don't belong in the same group as Kev et al).