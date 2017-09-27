WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - IN 2018 | Nathaniel Peteru - 3 Year Deal

Re: IN 2018 | Nathaniel Peteru - 3 Year Deal
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:43 pm
Sal Paradise
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15619
Location: On the road
Charlie Sheen wrote:
This probably means a permanent move to loose forward for Cuthbertson or Singleton then?

Cuthbertson
Garbutt
Galloway
Singleton
Mullally
Peteru
Oledzki

Given that Galloway and Cuthbertson probably have 2 seasons left in them at the most, we seem to be planning ahead well.


You also need to add Ormodroyd and JJB to that list too that is a lot of props something has to give
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
