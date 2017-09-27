Charlie Sheen wrote:
This probably means a permanent move to loose forward for Cuthbertson or Singleton then?
Cuthbertson
Garbutt
Galloway
Singleton
Mullally
Peteru
Oledzki
Given that Galloway and Cuthbertson probably have 2 seasons left in them at the most, we seem to be planning ahead well.
You also need to add Ormodroyd and JJB to that list too that is a lot of props something has to give