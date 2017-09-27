You also need to add Ormodroyd and JJB to that list too that is a lot of props something has to give

This probably means a permanent move to loose forward for Cuthbertson or Singleton then? Cuthbertson Garbutt Galloway Singleton Mullally Peteru Oledzki Given that Galloway and Cuthbertson probably have 2 seasons left in them at the most, we seem to be planning ahead well.