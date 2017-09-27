WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - IN 2018 | Nathaniel Peteru - 3 Year Deal

Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:14 am
This probably means a permanent move to loose forward for Cuthbertson or Singleton then?

Given that Galloway and Cuthbertson probably have 2 seasons left in them at the most, we seem to be planning ahead well.
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Wed Sep 27, 2017 12:07 pm
Poor man's Andy Lynch.
Wed Sep 27, 2017 12:11 pm
Happy with this,Love this kind of signing,much the same as garbutt and parcell in the sense that he's off the radar slightly but just coming into his best years. He's a player that when watching gold coast on premier sports,without paying close attention to him,he always impressed me,a bit like how tyrone roberts used to always impress me in his newcastle days despite not being a big name.

Iv watched quite a few full games of goldcoast this morning to pay closer attention to him and also got some stats together from his first grade career to date,so for anyone interested this is my take on him from what iv seen:

He's a huge fella but he's certainly no plodder,he's athletic and agile for a man of his size. He hits the ball up hard and with pretty good pace,he's not your JP kind of workhorse who would take every hitup if you let him but he's also not your ian kirke/mitch achurch style of 3 hitups in half an hour kind either,he looks to have more fire in his little finger than them 2 combined,he puts his hand up and does his fair share,he's came off the bench in all but one game doing anywhere between 20 and 40 mins,fortunatly he looks better both stats wise and to the eye when he does longer minutes,he looks like he could do 50 mins at super league level comfortably. Defensively,he's not a very big hitter and not someone you'd want to avoid if you were taking a ball in,but he make his tackles and dosnt concede many penalties,he isnt a liability in any way,id say he's as solid defensively as you'd expect a prop to be without being spectacular.This is backed up by his stats:

In 22 first grade games he's averaged 9 meters a hit up..(mitch garbutt leads all props in super league this season with 8.3 meters a hit up)..He's only missed 17 tackles and only made 5 errors,he hasnt played as many minutes as a lot of props but theyr still really solid numbers for a prop his size as usually a giant props biggest deficiencys are errors(penalties) and being targeted in defence.

Im really excited by the signing,think gh could of found us another gem.
