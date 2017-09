On the plus side he's a big guy who runs hard and has a bit of an offload game. On the downside he's relatively inexperienced for his age (Not a deal breaker, both Garbutt and Sene-Lefao were similar) and he doesn't do big minutes, defence like most men his size can be a bit boom or bust.



It's nice to see us go back to Signing Kiwis as well.



I'm not entirely sure, but would this put us over the quota and as such we can expect one of our other overseas players to leave, maybe Delaney or Galloway?