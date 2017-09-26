Members can vote for the warm up jersey the players will wear before games next year, with the first 400 members to sign up for a 2018 membership getting the names included in the design!
Which one do you like??
A, B or E for me
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bombed Out, DannyB, DiggerHFC, easthullwesty, GentlemanJohn, Jake the Peg, K-Diddy, Marcus's Bicycle, old frightful, shauney, threepennystander, unknownlegend, Wilde 3, yorksguy1865 and 305 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,638,207
|2,720
|76,249
|4,491
|SET
|