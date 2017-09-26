WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - William Barthau

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers London Broncos William Barthau

Post a reply
William Barthau
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:57 pm
Jossy B User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 2124
Location: North London
Is sadly leaving us, despite having a year remaining on his contract.

Very disappointing!!
Re: William Barthau
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:59 pm
Rob from Erith User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2356
Location: Deepest Erith
He did look good this season, stayed fit for most of it too.
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!
Re: William Barthau
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 5:50 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5415
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
That's a pity he's had a great season. All the more reason to hang on to Api.

Where is he going??
Mac out!
Re: William Barthau
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:00 am
Jossy B User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 2124
Location: North London
wire-quin wrote:

Where is he going??


Someone on here mentioned Toulouse, which would make sense.

News of his departure is only known due to a team mate wishing him good luck on social media, before swiftly editing his post.
Re: William Barthau
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:37 am
brian2 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am
Posts: 1649
Real shame, my player of the season. Now need to keep Api - he and Sammut can make a great half-back combination

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: brian2, dredgie, wantawin, wire-quin and 69 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,3442,09476,2494,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM