William Barthau
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:57 pm
Jossy B
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 2123
Location: North London
Is sadly leaving us, despite having a year remaining on his contract.

Very disappointing!!
Re: William Barthau
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:59 pm
Rob from Erith
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2356
Location: Deepest Erith
He did look good this season, stayed fit for most of it too.
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!

