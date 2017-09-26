Post a reply 6 posts Page 1 of 1 adamhuddsgiant Free-scoring winger



Position Player rdscore total score

1 Huddsrl 17 547

2 Giantgaz 15 538

3 Saintjo 6 535

4 Boomer 7 533

4 Willo 10 533

6 Jools 5 527

7 AdamHudds 20 525

8 FrankieFar 5 519

9 Giantdaz 10 505



So Huddsrl (Castleford) Giant Gaz (leeds) Saintjo (hull) boomer and willow (Saints) advance to the semi final predictions

Castleford Tigers Vs Saint Helens

Leeds Rhinos Vs Hull FC

Predict both scores and points will be awarded as per the regular rounds. The tie break will be the crowd number of the Leeds Rhinos Vs Hull FC match

boomer



Tigers 28 - 20 Saints

Rhinos 22 - 16 Cods



saint joe



Tigers 16 - 24 Saints

Rhinos 10 - 16 hull



willo109

Castleford 24 - 16 St Helens

Leeds 14 - Hull 21



HuddsRL5

Free-scoring winger



Castleford Tigers 22 Vs 18 Saint Helens

Leeds Rhinos 16 Vs 20 Hull FC



Castleford Tigers 22 Vs 18 Saint Helens

Leeds Rhinos 16 Vs 20 Hull FC

Attendance 16,000



Tigers 20 - 26 Saints

Rhinos 22 - 24 hull



