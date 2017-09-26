WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Results and Semi Final Predictions

Results and Semi Final Predictions
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:57 pm
adamhuddsgiant
Joined: Sun Dec 18, 2011 12:26 pm
Posts: 1070
Location: huddersfield
Position Player rdscore total score
1 Huddsrl 17 547
2 Giantgaz 15 538
3 Saintjo 6 535
4 Boomer 7 533
4 Willo 10 533
6 Jools 5 527
7 AdamHudds 20 525
8 FrankieFar 5 519
9 Giantdaz 10 505

So Huddsrl (Castleford) Giant Gaz (leeds) Saintjo (hull) boomer and willow (Saints) advance to the semi final predictions
Castleford Tigers Vs Saint Helens
Leeds Rhinos Vs Hull FC
Predict both scores and points will be awarded as per the regular rounds. The tie break will be the crowd number of the Leeds Rhinos Vs Hull FC match
Good luck!
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:52 am
boomer
Joined: Sat Aug 16, 2008 9:17 am
Posts: 1113
Location: Madeira
Tigers 28 - 20 Saints
Rhinos 22 - 16 Cods

12,546
Land of the GIANTS
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 1:16 pm
saint joe
Joined: Mon Oct 06, 2008 6:28 pm
Posts: 192
Tigers 16 - 24 Saints
Rhinos 10 - 16 hull

15,643
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 2:02 pm
willo109

Joined: Sun Apr 19, 2015 7:17 pm
Posts: 70
Castleford 24 - 16 St Helens
Leeds 14 - Hull 21

15,689
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 2:26 pm
HuddsRL5
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 11:46 am
Posts: 1057
Bloody hell I have to beat 2 of them! Typical rugby league structuring :D

Castleford Tigers 22 Vs 18 Saint Helens
Leeds Rhinos 16 Vs 20 Hull FC

Attendance 16,000
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 4:27 pm
giantsgaz91
Joined: Tue May 19, 2015 5:15 pm
Posts: 191
Tigers 20 - 26 Saints
Rhinos 22 - 24 hull

16,014

