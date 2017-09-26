Position Player rdscore total score
1 Huddsrl 17 547
2 Giantgaz 15 538
3 Saintjo 6 535
4 Boomer 7 533
4 Willo 10 533
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
6 Jools 5 527
7 AdamHudds 20 525
8 FrankieFar 5 519
9 Giantdaz 10 505
So Huddsrl (Castleford) Giant Gaz (leeds) Saintjo (hull) boomer and willow (Saints) advance to the semi final predictions
Castleford Tigers Vs Saint Helens
Leeds Rhinos Vs Hull FC
Predict both scores and points will be awarded as per the regular rounds. The tie break will be the crowd number of the Leeds Rhinos Vs Hull FC match
Good luck!
