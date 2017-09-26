WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Results and Semi Final Predictions

Results and Semi Final Predictions
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:57 pm
adamhuddsgiant Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Dec 18, 2011 12:26 pm
Posts: 1070
Location: huddersfield
Position Player rdscore total score
1 Huddsrl 17 547
2 Giantgaz 15 538
3 Saintjo 6 535
4 Boomer 7 533
4 Willo 10 533
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
6 Jools 5 527
7 AdamHudds 20 525
8 FrankieFar 5 519
9 Giantdaz 10 505

So Huddsrl (Castleford) Giant Gaz (leeds) Saintjo (hull) boomer and willow (Saints) advance to the semi final predictions
Castleford Tigers Vs Saint Helens
Leeds Rhinos Vs Hull FC
Predict both scores and points will be awarded as per the regular rounds. The tie break will be the crowd number of the Leeds Rhinos Vs Hull FC match
Good luck!

Users browsing this forum: adamhuddsgiant, devoniangiant and 87 guests

