Re: Ask Geoff
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:17 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6816
I thought we were supposed to ask the questions Geoff .

KK
Re: Ask Geoff
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:24 pm
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48966
Location: Doncaster
Go on, I'll try Kevin Keegan.
(If wrong, I have a plan b).
Re: Ask Geoff
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:35 pm
GeoffRoebuck Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 30, 2003 5:57 pm
Posts: 2311
Wanderer wrote:
Go on, I'll try Kevin Keegan.
(If wrong, I have a plan b).


Yes it was Kevin Keegan now can you name the Dons director who discovered Kevin playing local league football & took him to Scunthorpe United for trials.
Re: Ask Geoff
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:07 pm
Lilfatman Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:52 pm
Posts: 78
Dons directors should have been scouting for Rugby League players. No wonder we've always struggled. I bet KK was a crap centre.
Re: Ask Geoff
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:12 pm
Lilfatman Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:52 pm
Posts: 78
Here is one for Geoff. You mentioned Beehive Coaches, can you name the firm Beehive took over at Adwick, and the owners claim to fame.?
Re: Ask Geoff
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:29 pm
GeoffRoebuck Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 30, 2003 5:57 pm
Posts: 2311
Lilfatman wrote:
Here is one for Geoff. You mentioned Beehive Coaches, can you name the firm Beehive took over at Adwick, and the owners claim to fame.?


Would it be Kildare Coaches the owners name was Earnest Hart who played centre half for Leeds United & England.
Re: Ask Geoff
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:00 pm
Lilfatman Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:52 pm
Posts: 78
You Got some of it right. The bus firm was owned by Ernie Hart and the buses bore his name. When he sold to Beehive he moved to Carcroft and set up a new business called Kildare which incidentally was the name of his house)
Re: Ask Geoff
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:28 am
GeoffRoebuck Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 30, 2003 5:57 pm
Posts: 2311
Lilfatman wrote:
You Got some of it right. The bus firm was owned by Ernie Hart and the buses bore his name. When he sold to Beehive he moved to Carcroft and set up a new business called Kildare which incidentally was the name of his house)


Kildare operated a Duple bodied Commer Avenger coach powered by a Tilling Stevens TS3 two stroke diesel engine.
