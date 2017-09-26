|
Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:01 pm
about time it was held at BV for a change
Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:22 pm
massive downer this, crowd at Leeds normally around the 10,000 mark, split gate after costs would mean, and i am guessing, approx £ 40000 to £ 50,000 income for us. Playing at BV will mean a crowd of around 3,000 to at best after costs we will make £ 10,000
Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:24 pm
Great news for me, can get to the game now.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:31 pm
bellycouldtackle wrote:
massive downer this, crowd at Leeds normally around the 10,000 mark, split gate after costs would mean, and i am guessing, approx £ 40000 to £ 50,000 income for us. Playing at BV will mean a crowd of around 3,000 to at best after costs we will make £ 10,000
what would be the capacity at sheddingley without the south stand ? and I think 3k is a bit conservative
Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:37 pm
Happy with this.
The work on the South Stand could impact the gate.
Also being at home, there is the revenue for beverages within the stadium.
Talking of which, will you be putting on some of your finest. It will be Christmas after all
Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:26 pm
I love the festive challenge, its fully a part of our family xmas traditions and starts to get the excitement going for the season ahead,
As a bonus by the time the world cup has finished it will practically be the festive challenge too!
It will be a nice change to go to bell vue on boxing day also
Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:56 pm
bellycouldtackle wrote:
massive downer this, crowd at Leeds normally around the 10,000 mark, split gate after costs would mean, and i am guessing, approx £ 40000 to £ 50,000 income for us. Playing at BV will mean a crowd of around 3,000 to at best after costs we will make £ 10,000
Where do you get your figures from. I know there is a trend to be over optimistic on here but seriously belly you know it would be way more than 3k, I know you are on the wind up a lot of the time but why do you constantly undersell the club. Joking aside its a bit unhelpful to those tasked with selling the club to the masses are constantly undermined by there own fans. That is certainly how I'd feel if I were Carter.
You have loads of wealthy contacts in the game and I know you've done your bit I can only assume you're a bit more positive when you're all comparing your country estates
:HAND
PS: You know I'm always right, I got this season far more accurately than you did, morrally I recon you owe me a season ticket
Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:21 pm
Never been to the Wakey v Leeds fixture on boxing day as public transport is shocking, I'm certainly glad it's at Belle Vue as I'll be able to walk there and get some beers in!!
Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:45 am
Same here, never been to the Boxing Day game before but will certainly be going now its at BV.
|