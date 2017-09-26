bellycouldtackle wrote: massive downer this, crowd at Leeds normally around the 10,000 mark, split gate after costs would mean, and i am guessing, approx £ 40000 to £ 50,000 income for us. Playing at BV will mean a crowd of around 3,000 to at best after costs we will make £ 10,000

Where do you get your figures from. I know there is a trend to be over optimistic on here but seriously belly you know it would be way more than 3k, I know you are on the wind up a lot of the time but why do you constantly undersell the club. Joking aside its a bit unhelpful to those tasked with selling the club to the masses are constantly undermined by there own fans. That is certainly how I'd feel if I were Carter.You have loads of wealthy contacts in the game and I know you've done your bit I can only assume you're a bit more positive when you're all comparing your country estates:HANDPS: You know I'm always right, I got this season far more accurately than you did, morrally I recon you owe me a season ticket