a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 8633
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 22 v 30 Catalans
c) First try (any player): Drinkwater
d) Time of first try: 17 mins
e) Last try (any player) Walsh
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8
g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday) Cas by 14
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 5
Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:42 pm
6950
Leigh 18 cats 16
Teirney
6
Myler
7
Cas by 7
Leeds by 7
Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:15 am
a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 5,450
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 18 v 21 Catalans
c) First try (any player): inu
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any player) : inu
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday) sts by 8
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 10
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:09 am
a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 8231
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 12 v 30 Catalans
c) First try (any player): Myler
d) Time of first try: 9 mins
e) Last try (any player) Anderson
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday) Cas by 18
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 14
Thu Sep 28, 2017 1:24 pm
a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 7,450
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 21 v 16 Catalans
c) First try (any player): Myler
d) Time of the first try: 4 mins
e) Last try (any player): Crooks
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday) Cas by 10
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday) Leeds by 6
Thu Sep 28, 2017 1:39 pm
a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 6,000
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 20 v 16 Catalans
c) First try (any player): James Clare
d) Time of first try: 4 minutes
e) Last try (any player): Ben Crooks
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday): Castleford by 10
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday): Leeds by 4
Thu Sep 28, 2017 2:58 pm
a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 8,000
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 22 v 18 Catalans
c) First try (any player): Myler
d) Time of first try: 6 minutes
e) Last try (any player): Tierney
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday): Castleford by 12
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday): Hull by 6
Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:47 pm
a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 6789
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 26 v 20 Catalans
c) First try (any player): Clare
d) Time of first try: 6 mins
e) Last try (any player) Myler
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday) Castleford by 8
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday) Hull FC by 10
Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:45 am
a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 4,900
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 22 v 18 Catalans
c) First try (any player): Tierney
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any player) : Crooks
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday)
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday) LEEDS by 4
