a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 8633
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 22 v 30 Catalans
c) First try (any player): Drinkwater
d) Time of first try: 17 mins
e) Last try (any player) Walsh
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8
g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday) Cas by 14
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 5
