Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 4:57 pm
Moving Forward
Free-scoring winger
a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 8633
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 22 v 30 Catalans
c) First try (any player): Drinkwater
d) Time of first try: 17 mins
e) Last try (any player) Walsh
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday) Cas by 14
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 5
Yed wrote:
A player who scores a hatrick in a final against the current SL champions will always have a place in Wire history
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:42 pm
Hatfield Town Wire
6950
Leigh 18 cats 16
Teirney
6
Myler
7
Cas by 7
Leeds by 7
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:15 am
CW8
a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 5,450
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 18 v 21 Catalans
c) First try (any player): inu
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any player) : inu
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday) sts by 8
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 10
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:09 am
kirtonLindseyWolf
Strong-running second rower
a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 8231
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 12 v 30 Catalans
c) First try (any player): Myler
d) Time of first try: 9 mins
e) Last try (any player) Anderson
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday) Cas by 18
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 14
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 1:24 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Bronze RLFANS Member
a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 7,450
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 21 v 16 Catalans
c) First try (any player): Myler
d) Time of the first try: 4 mins
e) Last try (any player): Crooks
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday) Cas by 10
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday) Leeds by 6
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 1:39 pm
Rugby
a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 6,000
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 20 v 16 Catalans
c) First try (any player): James Clare
d) Time of first try: 4 minutes
e) Last try (any player): Ben Crooks
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday): Castleford by 10
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday): Leeds by 4
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 2:58 pm
Bobby_Peru
Free-scoring winger
a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 8,000
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 22 v 18 Catalans
c) First try (any player): Myler
d) Time of first try: 6 minutes
e) Last try (any player): Tierney
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday): Castleford by 12
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday): Hull by 6
