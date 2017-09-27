WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 4:57 pm
a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 8633
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 22 v 30 Catalans
c) First try (any player): Drinkwater
d) Time of first try: 17 mins
e) Last try (any player) Walsh
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday) Cas by 14
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 5
Yed wrote:
A player who scores a hatrick in a final against the current SL champions will always have a place in Wire history
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:42 pm
6950
Leigh 18 cats 16
Teirney
6
Myler
7
Cas by 7
Leeds by 7
