a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 8633

b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 22 v 30 Catalans

c) First try (any player): Drinkwater

d) Time of first try: 17 mins

e) Last try (any player) Walsh

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8



g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday) Cas by 14

Leeds v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 5