Well folks I don't think we banked on this, but, in the spirit of the competition and to provide an interest to the Grande Finale, I have decided to treat the MPG as 'our prediction game' and include the Play Off Semis as other matches.
It is double points on offer this week
Good Luck
a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000):
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 0 v 0 Catalans
c) First try (any player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any player) :
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday)
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday)
a - 7500
b - leigh 16 cats 26
c - myler
d - 9 mins
e - myler
f - 6
g
cas by 8
leeds by 10
a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 4,900
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 16 v 24 Catalans
c) First try (any player): Myler
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any player) : Myler
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8
g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday) Cas by 16
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 4
a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 4,721
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 22 v 14 Catalans
c) First try (any player): Myler
d) Time of first try: 12 mins
e) Last try (any player) : Higham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday) Cas by 10
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 13
A: 6895
B: Leigh 20-16 Catalan
C: Fleming
D. 10 mins
E: Reynolds
F: 7
G:
Saints by 8
Hull by 10
a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 5,039
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 24 v 20 Catalans
c) First try (any player): Brown
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any player) : Tierney
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday) Saints by 4
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 4
Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:11 pm
a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 5,953
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 10 v 20 Catalans
c) First try (any player): Richie Myler
d) Time of first try: 7 minutes
e) Last try (any player): Luke Walsh
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 4
g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday): Castleford by 14
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday): Leeds by 4
Wed Sep 27, 2017 4:36 am
a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 8,200
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 16 v 18 Catalans
c) First try (any player): Richie Myler
d) Time of first try: 9 minutes
e) Last try (any player) : Ridyard
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5
g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday) Castleford by 2
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday) Leeds by 4
Old Man John wrote:
a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 8,200
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 16 v 18 Catalans
c) First try (any player): Richie Myler
d) Time of first try: 9 minutes
e) Last try (any player) : Ridyard
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5
g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday) Castleford by 2
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday) Leeds by 4
I wish Ridyard was playing !!!
All 4 sides are open and the West and North stand has already sold out (which should assist future crowd predictions
)
Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:46 pm
[a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 6000
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 16 v 24 Catalans
c) First try (any player): Myler
d) Time of first try: 8mins
e) Last try (any player) : Myler
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday) Sts by 7
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday) Leeds by 2
|
