Well folks I don't think we banked on this, but, in the spirit of the competition and to provide an interest to the Grande Finale, I have decided to treat the MPG as 'our prediction game' and include the Play Off Semis as other matches.



It is double points on offer this week



Good Luck



a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000):

b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 0 v 0 Catalans

c) First try (any player):

d) Time of first try:

e) Last try (any player) :

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):



g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday)

Leeds v Hull FC (Friday)

a - 7500

b - leigh 16 cats 26

c - myler

d - 9 mins

e - myler

f - 6

g

cas by 8

a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 4,900

b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 16 v 24 Catalans

c) First try (any player): Myler

d) Time of first try: 7 mins

e) Last try (any player) : Myler

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8



g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday) Cas by 16

Leeds v Hull FC (Friday)

a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 4,721

b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 22 v 14 Catalans

c) First try (any player): Myler

d) Time of first try: 12 mins

e) Last try (any player) : Higham

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7



g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday) Cas by 10

Leeds v Hull FC (Friday)

A: 6895

B: Leigh 20-16 Catalan

C: Fleming

D. 10 mins

E: Reynolds

F: 7

G:

Saints by 8

Hull by 10

a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 5,039

b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 24 v 20 Catalans

c) First try (any player): Brown

d) Time of first try: 7 mins

e) Last try (any player) : Tierney

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7



g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday) Saints by 4

Leeds v Hull FC (Friday)

a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 5,953

b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 10 v 20 Catalans

c) First try (any player): Richie Myler

d) Time of first try: 7 minutes

e) Last try (any player): Luke Walsh

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 4



g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday): Castleford by 14

b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 16 v 18 Catalans

c) First try (any player): Richie Myler

d) Time of first try: 9 minutes

e) Last try (any player) : Ridyard

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5



g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday) Castleford by 2

