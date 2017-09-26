WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition

WIRE YED Prediction Competition
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:40 pm
Uncle Rico






Well folks I don't think we banked on this, but, in the spirit of the competition and to provide an interest to the Grande Finale, I have decided to treat the MPG as 'our prediction game' and include the Play Off Semis as other matches.

It is double points on offer this week

Good Luck

a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000):
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 0 v 0 Catalans
c) First try (any player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any player) :
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday)
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday)
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:46 pm
sir adrian morley






a - 7500
b - leigh 16 cats 26
c - myler
d - 9 mins
e - myler
f - 6
g
cas by 8
leeds by 10
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:24 pm
Wire Weaver




a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 4,900
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 16 v 24 Catalans
c) First try (any player): Myler
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any player) : Myler
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday) Cas by 16
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 4
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:25 pm
matt6169






a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 4,721
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 22 v 14 Catalans
c) First try (any player): Myler
d) Time of first try: 12 mins
e) Last try (any player) : Higham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday) Cas by 10
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 13
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:51 pm
karetaker






A: 6895
B: Leigh 20-16 Catalan
C: Fleming
D. 10 mins
E: Reynolds
F: 7
G:
Saints by 8
Hull by 10
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:00 pm
ScouseWire






a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 5,039
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 24 v 20 Catalans
c) First try (any player): Brown
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any player) : Tierney
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday) Saints by 4
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 4
The Wire and Tranmere Rovers you can't go wrong
Rogues Gallery wrote:

A very good friend of mine always uses this line.

"If Saints were playing for my life, I'd still want them to lose"
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:11 pm
WalterWizard






a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 5,953
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 10 v 20 Catalans
c) First try (any player): Richie Myler
d) Time of first try: 7 minutes
e) Last try (any player): Luke Walsh
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 4

g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday): Castleford by 14
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday): Leeds by 4





Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 4:36 am
Old Man John




a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 8,200
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 16 v 18 Catalans
c) First try (any player): Richie Myler
d) Time of first try: 9 minutes
e) Last try (any player) : Ridyard
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5

g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday) Castleford by 2
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday) Leeds by 4









