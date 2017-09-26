WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition

WIRE YED Prediction Competition
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:40 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3159
Location: Stuck in 1982
Well folks I don't think we banked on this, but, in the spirit of the competition and to provide an interest to the Grande Finale, I have decided to treat the MPG as 'our prediction game' and include the Play Off Semis as other matches.

It is double points on offer this week

Good Luck

a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000):
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 0 v 0 Catalans
c) First try (any player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any player) :
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday)
Leeds v Hull FC (Friday)

