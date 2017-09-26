Well folks I don't think we banked on this, but, in the spirit of the competition and to provide an interest to the Grande Finale, I have decided to treat the MPG as 'our prediction game' and include the Play Off Semis as other matches.



It is double points on offer this week



Good Luck



a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000):

b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 0 v 0 Catalans

c) First try (any player):

d) Time of first try:

e) Last try (any player) :

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):



g) Castleford v St Helens (Thursday)

Leeds v Hull FC (Friday)