Re: Luke walsh
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 12:27 pm
Snowy User avatar
I will be there in the East Stand with my little Lad. Absolutely everything goes through Luke Walsh. He ain't my type of Half Back but he is effective for Catalans.

Leigh need to play at their pace. Any anxiety and we may get pick pocketed.

Id run at Walsh all day and take them on at the fringes. Dont get involved down the middle and look to crunch Myler at our earliest convenience as he has not looked interested since it was announced he was going to Leeds.

Im hoping for a dry day !
Re: Luke walsh
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 2:57 pm
If the rumours about Walsh are true, he has a huge conflict of interest on his hands on Saturday. He will have to be ultra-professional - but of course, I'd advise him not to be! :wink:
Re: Luke walsh
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:09 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Alan wrote:
If the rumours about Walsh are true, he has a huge conflict of interest on his hands on Saturday. He will have to be ultra-professional - but of course, I'd advise him not to be! :wink:



Let's hope he follows what young Richie Myler has done, and already placed his cue back in the rack until next season.
Re: Luke walsh
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:59 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Let's hope he follows what young Richie Myler has done, and already placed his cue back in the rack until next season.


Now that's tempting fate with Myler!
Re: Luke walsh
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 4:07 pm
Centurino User avatar
Are our existing halves on the move if we retain SL status? I'd really like to see Ridyard have a good stint in SL for Leigh.
Re: Luke walsh
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:11 pm
Centurino wrote:
Are our existing halves on the move if we retain SL status? I'd really like to see Ridyard have a good stint in SL for Leigh.


Me too - he never really had a chance this season. I still think his skills would stand out at this level.
Re: Luke walsh
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:11 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
If we win Saturday? As sure as sure can be.


As sure as Hardaker ?? :wink: :wink:
Re: Luke walsh
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:33 pm
Centurino User avatar
Alan wrote:
Me too - he never really had a chance this season. I still think his skills would stand out at this level.


Alan, do you have any knowledge as to why the potent (Ridyard / Drinkwater) partnership from 2016 wasn't replicated in 2017? I've been scratching my head all year on this one as I'm sure Leigh would have been out of danger months ago had they kept the partnership.
Re: Luke walsh
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:46 pm
atomic User avatar
Centurino wrote:
Alan, do you have any knowledge as to why the potent (Ridyard / Drinkwater) partnership from 2016 wasn't replicated in 2017? I've been scratching my head all year on this one as I'm sure Leigh would have been out of danger months ago had they kept the partnership.


Don't think for a minute that partnership was potent in regular season 2016. But we certainly had a fresh team going into the 8's.
