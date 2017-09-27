Snowy

I will be there in the East Stand with my little Lad. Absolutely everything goes through Luke Walsh. He ain't my type of Half Back but he is effective for Catalans.



Leigh need to play at their pace. Any anxiety and we may get pick pocketed.



Id run at Walsh all day and take them on at the fringes. Dont get involved down the middle and look to crunch Myler at our earliest convenience as he has not looked interested since it was announced he was going to Leeds.



Im hoping for a dry day !





A wind up merchant but a good lad.





:lol:[/quote]



[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]



OOpps - nowt changes !!



[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!

Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!

Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!

Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!

Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!

Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!

Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!

Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !!



If the rumours about Walsh are true, he has a huge conflict of interest on his hands on Saturday. He will have to be ultra-professional - but of course, I'd advise him not to be! Harold Rigby Jnr

Alan wrote: If the rumours about Walsh are true, he has a huge conflict of interest on his hands on Saturday. He will have to be ultra-professional - but of course, I'd advise him not to be!





Let's hope he follows what young Richie Myler has done, and already placed his cue back in the rack until next season.



Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: Let's hope he follows what young Richie Myler has done, and already placed his cue back in the rack until next season.



Now that's tempting fate with Myler!

Are our existing halves on the move if we retain SL status? I'd really like to see Ridyard have a good stint in SL for Leigh. Alan Silver RLFANS Member



Centurino wrote: Are our existing halves on the move if we retain SL status? I'd really like to see Ridyard have a good stint in SL for Leigh.



Me too - he never really had a chance this season. I still think his skills would stand out at this level.



Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: If we win Saturday? As sure as sure can be.



As sure as Hardaker ??

