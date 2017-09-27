I will be there in the East Stand with my little Lad. Absolutely everything goes through Luke Walsh. He ain't my type of Half Back but he is effective for Catalans.
Leigh need to play at their pace. Any anxiety and we may get pick pocketed.
Id run at Walsh all day and take them on at the fringes. Dont get involved down the middle and look to crunch Myler at our earliest convenience as he has not looked interested since it was announced he was going to Leeds.
Im hoping for a dry day !
